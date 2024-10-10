Tim Walz reveals Kamala Harris’ odd nickname saved on his phone: “That’s all I could think of”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared a humorous detail about how he saved Kamala Harris’ contact in his phone. Recalling the moment Harris called him to join the Democratic ticket, Walz revealed that her number was saved as “my dry cleaner.” He explained that when he received the call from Harris, he didn’t recognize the number and thought it was a spam call. Only after a high-ranking aide insisted he pick up the phone did he realize the importance of the call.

Walz joked with Kimmel, saying that when he was told to come up with a nickname for Harris, “my dry cleaner” was all he could think of at the moment. Kimmel humorously suggested he should update the contact to “Madam Vice President.”

Walz also spoke highly of his relationship with Harris, sharing that they get along well and that humor is an important part of their dynamic. During the show, he inadvertently referred to Harris as “Madam President” when talking about winning the election, which led to a playful exchange between him and Kimmel.

In addition to the lighthearted conversation, Walz touched on serious topics, criticizing Republican stances on gun violence. He highlighted the need for commonsense gun reforms that protect children without infringing on Second Amendment rights. Walz also condemned the focus on mental health as a scapegoat for gun violence while noting the hypocrisy of cutting funding for mental health services.