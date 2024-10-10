Entertainment

Angelina Jolie’s high hopes ‘turn sour’ amid two new films

By Agencies
Angelina Jolie is said to have high hopes for Without Blood — her directorial movie — but the film reportedly failed to impress the critics.

Sources say this has caused the Oscar winner serious embarrassment because her other film, Maria, in which she was in the lead, has earned rave reviews.

“Angelina is a little annoyed that she’s having to juggle the solid success of Maria, which has firmly put her in the Oscar race and back into business with Netflix, and her passion project Without Blood,” the bird chirped to In Touch.

Her expectations, insiders say, were high for Without Blood. “A movie Angelina thought could change the world when she first initiated it, but which now is stained by apathetic reviews and a weak audience response at its film festival debut.”

Now, the sources note the ball is in the public court. “As both movies march toward being seen by the broader public.”

“Angelina is going to have to thread the needle here a bit, especially because she has always seen directing as a way to stay in the business once she ages out these leading lady roles.”

“She wants to direct more movies, in no uncertain terms, and she has installed a whole team around her for those projects that will follow her into the gates of hell to get these films made,” the bird chirped.

“But the trick is, they have to make money and nobody thinks Without Blood can make a profit,” the insider concluded.

