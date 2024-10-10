Pakistan and Saudi Arabia strengthen economic ties at business forum

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to collaborating closely with Saudi Arabia to explore potential cooperation across various sectors.

Speaking at the Pak-Saudi Business Forum in Islamabad on Tuesday, Dar emphasized that Pakistan offers a wide range of investment opportunities, particularly in information technology, mining and minerals, renewable energy, and agriculture and livestock.

He stated that Pakistan is actively fostering innovation, enhancing its infrastructure, and streamlining its regulatory framework to create a business-friendly climate for investors.

Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, addressing the forum, reiterated that Saudi Arabia has been and will continue to be a partner for Pakistan in achieving economic stability.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb noted that Pakistan is in a favorable position economically and is open for business, highlighting government policies aimed at strengthening the private sector to lead the country’s economic growth.

Minister for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik mentioned the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, which aims to provide a welcoming environment for foreign investors.