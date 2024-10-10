Japanese ambassador inaugurates MOKU-HANGA exhibition at National Art Gallery

ISLAMABAD: WADA Mitsuhiro, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, inaugurated the exhibition “MOKU-HANGA, prints from Pakistan” at the National Art Gallery (NAG) in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The exhibition showcases a unique fusion of traditional Japanese woodblock printing techniques, known as MOKU-HANGA, with Pakistani artistic sensibilities.

Running until October 15, the exhibition has been organized by the Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association (PJCA) in collaboration with Khad’o Khaal Gallery, COMSATS University, the National Testing Service-Pakistan (NTS), the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad, and the Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

During the inaugural ceremony, Ambassador WADA emphasized that MOKU-HANGA, a traditional Japanese woodblock printing technique, has been a cornerstone of Japanese art for centuries. “This exhibition not only showcases the beauty and elegance of MOKU-HANGA but also serves as a bridge between our cultures, promoting cross-cultural understanding and appreciation,” he stated.

Jamal Shah, President of PJCA, expressed delight in presenting the exhibition to art lovers. He noted that the exhibition reflects the diversity and richness of the shared culture through collaboration with Pakistani artists.

Prof. Dr. Shahida Mansoor, the exhibition curator, shared that this pioneering project brings together Pakistani artists and Japanese experts to explore the centuries-old MOKU-HANGA printmaking technique, characterized by its use of water-based inks and delicate, subtle results.

She added that MOKU-HANGA is created on handmade paper, and the warm glow of these prints is due to eco-friendly paints, organic materials, and humble tools made from natural substances.

The Ambassador and President of PJCA presented commendation certificates to Prof. Dr. Shahida Mansoor and appreciation certificates to the participating artists. After its showing in Islamabad, the exhibition will travel to Peshawar.