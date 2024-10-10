CM Maryam highlights commitment to enhancing mental health care in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on World Mental Health Day highlighted the critical importance of mental well-being, emphasizing that peace of mind and positive thoughts are essential for a balanced life.

She reiterated her government’s commitment to enhancing mental health facilities across Punjab to ensure proper care and support for those in need.

In her message, Maryam Nawaz acknowledged that individuals facing mental health challenges deserve attention and empathy rather than societal indifference. She stressed that mental health treatment is as crucial as addressing physical ailments and urged the public to take these issues seriously.

The world unites to observe World Mental Health Day, dedicated to raising awareness of mental health issues and advocating for global support of mental well-being. Mental health has emerged as a critical public health concern, affecting millions with conditions such as anxiety, depression, and stress.

This year, the focus is on breaking stigma, improving access to mental health care, and emphasizing the importance of early intervention and prevention strategies.

Key initiatives include increasing funding for mental health services, integrating mental health care into primary healthcare systems, promoting mental health education in schools and workplaces, and ensuring accessibility for all. Encouraging open conversations about mental health is vital in reducing stigma and fostering a culture of understanding and empathy.

In Pakistan, mental health issues are often overshadowed by societal stigma, lack of awareness, and inadequate access to professional care.

Economic stress, high rates of trauma from natural disasters and conflict, and societal pressures exacerbate these challenges. Key concerns include depression, anxiety, and rising suicide rates, particularly among youth.

Addressing these problems requires a multi-faceted approach, including enhanced mental health education, increased training for professionals, and affordable care in both rural and urban areas. Public awareness campaigns and community-based support systems can significantly reduce stigma and encourage individuals to seek help.