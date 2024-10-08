World

Taylor Swift reunites with Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs game amid pregnancy glow

By Web Desk

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes enjoyed a heartwarming meetup during the Kansas City Chiefs game on October 7. The two were in attendance as the Chiefs faced off against the New Orleans Saints, where they shared a delightful moment captured inside Arrowhead Stadium. Pregnant with her third child, Brittany rushed over to Taylor for a warm hug, which the singer happily reciprocated.

For the game, Brittany channeled a bit of pop culture nostalgia, sporting red leather pants and a matching skin-tight jacket that paid homage to Britney Spears’ iconic “Oops!…I Did It Again” look from 2000. With her long blonde hair flowing, she appeared radiant as the mother of two, including daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 22 months.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Taylor showcased her signature style in an off-the-shoulder plaid mini-dress, complemented by knee-high platform boots and sparkling facial freckles. Her look earned the admiration of Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, who praised her outfit during an ESPN live broadcast, saying, “Hey, look at that now. That looks good.”

Though they didn’t sit together during the game, both Taylor and Brittany cheered on the Chiefs, celebrating the team’s continued undefeated streak. Rumors of a rift between the two friends had surfaced recently, particularly after they attended games in separate private suites. However, their recent interactions have dispelled any notions of bad blood.

Instagram/Brittany Mahomes

Watch as Taylor Swift cheers on boyfriend Travis Kelce as Kansas City Chiefs score a touchdown:

The duo previously enjoyed a double date with their husbands, Patrick and Travis, at the 2024 U.S. Open on September 8. Additionally, Taylor attended Patrick’s 29th birthday celebration hosted by Brittany on September 15, further solidifying their friendship.

