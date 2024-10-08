Justin Bieber’s ‘Lonely’ sees 1400% sales increase as fans connect song to his history with Diddy

Justin Bieber’s song “Lonely” is experiencing a significant resurgence, with sales skyrocketing nearly 1,500 copies in the past week, according to Luminate. While this surge hasn’t quite propelled the track onto Billboard charts, it brings it closer to making appearances on lists like the Digital Song Sales chart for the first time in years.

Currently, Bieber is taking a break from music to focus on his new role as a father. Despite not actively promoting “Lonely,” the song has gained renewed popularity after years of relative obscurity. Last week, it sold fewer than 100 copies, marking a staggering 1,400% increase in just a few days.

The renewed interest in “Lonely” comes from fans who have reinterpreted the song, which reflects Bieber’s feelings of loneliness and the costs of fame at a young age. Many listeners now see it as a cry for help, specifically linking it to Bieber’s past relationship with Diddy.

Diddy is currently embroiled in serious legal issues, facing charges of racketeering and sex trafficking amid numerous allegations from over 100 individuals who claim they were assaulted or harmed by him. As the legal proceedings unfold, Diddy remains in custody after being denied bail.

During the early stages of Bieber’s career, he was often seen with Diddy, who, along with influential figures like Usher, played a crucial role in helping him rise to fame. Although Bieber has not publicly addressed any inappropriate behavior he may have encountered, fans have drawn connections between “Lonely” and the troubling allegations against Diddy.