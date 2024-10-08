World

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey addresses Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs controversy

By Web Desk
A side-by-side picture of Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber on the right and rap artist Sean 'Diddy' Combs on the right

Hailey Bieber has made a bold move, subtly addressing the ongoing speculation about her husband, Justin Bieber, and his past connection with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. The fashion mogul and founder of Rhode posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story, amid growing scrutiny surrounding Diddy’s recent legal troubles.

Last month, the rapper was arrested in New York on charges of coercion and sex trafficking, reigniting concerns about his past relationships, including his connection with a young Justin Bieber. Hailey responded by sharing a throwback photo of Justin flipping both middle fingers in the air, shirtless and wearing board shorts. She simply captioned the image with “mood,” a post many interpreted as a subtle swipe at Diddy.

The controversy surrounding Diddy has sparked renewed interest in a viral resurfaced clip from Justin’s teenage years, showing the then-15-year-old singer spending “48 hours with Diddy.” This relationship has faced intense public scrutiny as Diddy’s legal battles continue. Sources previously shared that Justin felt misunderstood about his past connection to the rapper, noting that he was just a kid at the time.

Though Justin Bieber has yet to publicly comment on the situation, his fans have voiced concerns, particularly in light of Diddy’s ongoing assault lawsuit. Meanwhile, on the personal front, Hailey and Justin recently welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in August, marking a new chapter in their lives.

Trump refuses to release medical records to conceal years-old illness, claims senior Democrat
Umair Jaswal ties the knot again
Web Desk
