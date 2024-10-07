Three public holidays announced in twin cities

The government has announced three public holidays in Islamabad and Rawalpindi from October 14 to 16 in connection with the 23rd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), set to take place in the capital.

The notification, issued by the Cabinet Division after receiving approval from the prime minister, confirms that both twin cities will observe these holidays to facilitate security arrangements and ensure smooth proceedings during the high-profile international event.

The Pakistan Army has been deployed in Islamabad for the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

According to a notification issued by the government, the Pakistan Army has been deployed in Islamabad until October 17 under Article 245 of the Constitution after a summary for the same was approved by the federal cabinet through circulation.

It added that paramilitary Rangers will be deployed outside key government buildings and on connecting roads within the Red Zone till the end of the summit.

A comprehensive security plan had been approved by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the summit.

Also Read: Indian foreign minister Jaishankar coming to Pakistan for SCO summit

It should be noted that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit will be held in Islamabad on October 15 and 16, in which delegations of nine member countries, four observers, 14 dialogue partners and four guest delegates will participate.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also set to visit Pakistan for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Islamabad on October 15-16.

India confirmed on August 30 that it had received an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Pakistan for the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting, which Pakistan will host as part of its rotating chairmanship of the council.