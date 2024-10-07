‘Fix your own problems first’: Pakistan responds to Afghanistan’s political statements

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday firmly rejected a statement by the Afghan foreign ministry concerning the political situation in the country, urging the Afghan interim government (AIG) to focus on resolving its domestic issues rather than lecturing a democratic nation.

In a statement today, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch described the Afghan foreign ministry’s remarks as “frivolous,” labeling them “unacceptable” and “deplorable” interference in Pakistan’s domestic affairs.

“Instead of lecturing a democratic country, the AIG should concentrate on fixing its own problems, prioritize inclusivity, and address the needs and aspirations of its people, including the right to education for women and girls, rather than restricting their rights through misguided interpretations of religion,” the spokesperson stated.

She emphasized that the AIG should fulfill its commitments to the international community by denying space to terrorist groups that pose serious threats to peace and security in neighboring countries and preventing Afghanistan from becoming a center of global terrorism once again.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace, dialogue, and cooperation in the region, expecting all states, including Afghanistan, to adhere to the fundamental norms of responsible international conduct and interstate relations.