Since May 2023, the northeastern Indian state of Manipur has been gripped by a violent conflict that has claimed the lives of at least 237 people and displaced over 60,000 residents. What started as ethnic unrest has rapidly escalated into a complex political crisis, further fueled by PM Narendra Modi’s refusal to address the issue head-on. The ongoing violence, primarily between the Meitei and Kuki communities, is poised to unravel the very fabric of India’s territorial integrity.

Manipur, home to 3.2 million people, has turned into a war zone, with both ethnic violence and government suppression reaching new heights. Curfews have been imposed, and internet blackouts are in place, yet Modi’s government seems paralyzed, incapable of diffusing the situation. This failure of governance comes as no surprise, especially given Modi’s reluctance to speak on the issue during India’s general election. Critics from opposition parties have frequently criticized Modi for his silence and his unwavering support of the state’s Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh.

Singh, a member of the dominant Meitei community and Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has exacerbated the conflict with his biased handling of the crisis. The Meiteis, who make up just over half of Manipur’s population, have long held significant political power and dominance in Manipur. The conflict started after a controversial ruling by the Manipur High Court. This ruling proposed granting the Meiteis a special tribal status, a move that enraged the state’s minority Kuki community, whose members have historically been protected by such status.

The Kukis, who inhabit Manipur’s more underdeveloped hill areas, view the court’s decision as an existential threat. Their demands for autonomy have since escalated into a call for full independence. “We want freedom! We want independence from the Meitei! We want independence from Manipur!” a Kuki protester shouted during one of the many rallies that have taken place. What was once a demand for territorial autonomy has morphed into a full-blown separatist movement, and the threat of India’s division looms larger with each passing day.

Manipur’s proximity to Myanmar’s infamous “Golden Triangle”, a notorious hub for drug trafficking, has further complicated the conflict. The state’s economy has long been plagued by rampant drug use, exacerbated by the easy availability of heroin, opium, and methamphetamine smuggled across the Myanmar border. Singh’s so-called “war on drugs” has done little to stem the tide, especially after it was revealed that his wife had connections with a drug lord. The hypocrisy of the political elite has only deepened the divide between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

If Modi continues down this reckless path, Manipur’s cries for freedom will only be the beginning. India’s fragmentation is no longer a distant threat; it is becoming an imminent reality as his regime drives the nation toward self-destruction. Modi’s obsession with political dominance is putting the integrity of India at risk, with more regions likely to follow Manipur’s lead in demanding separation.

Meitei civil society groups have not been innocent in this crisis either. They have painted the Kuki community as “narco-terrorists,” blaming them for the drug trade that continues to flourish across the state. On social media, these accusations have taken on a dangerous communal tone, with Kukis being portrayed as criminals and insurgents. The violence that followed these narratives has been nothing short of brutal, with sexual crimes and mob lynchings further worsening the human toll. On May 4th, two Kuki-Zomi women were paraded naked by a mob of Meitei men, with one of them being gang-raped, while her father and brother were beaten to death.

The level of security in Manipur is staggering; paramilitary forces, the army, and intelligence agencies maintain one of the largest presences in the country. Yet, this has done little to curb the violence or protect civilians. If anything, the presence of such a heavy-handed military apparatus has only increased the fear and mistrust that permeates Manipur today. The state’s hill areas, largely populated by Kukis, remain cut off from the prosperous Imphal Valley, where the Meitei enjoy dominance.

Modi’s policies represent a serious violation of human rights. His government’s failure to protect its citizens, breaches Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty. The suppression of dissent through curfews and internet blackouts undermines Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which safeguards the right to freedom of expression. Additionally, these actions violate the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which India is a signatory, further illustrating how Modi’s approach is eroding the very framework of human rights that the nation is obliged to uphold.

From Kashmir to Assam, India’s diverse regions are witnessing the destructive consequences of Modi’s incompetence. His government’s inability to address ethnic and regional grievances has left India on the brink of collapse. Manipur, once ignored, has now become the epicentre of a much larger disintegration sparked by Modi’s divisive and exclusionary policies.

