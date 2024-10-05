EU’s extra tariffs on China-made EVs spark backlash

BEIJING: The European Union (EU) voted on Friday to impose tariffs of up to 45 percent on imports of battery electric vehicles (EVs) manufactured in China, a move that has ignited significant opposition from various EU member states and the automotive industry. In response, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade expressed its firm opposition on Saturday, adding that China and the EU should resolve their differences through dialogue in order to reach a solution that aligns with the interests of both parties. China’s Ministry of Commerce on Friday also expressed strong opposition to the EU’s decision, considering it “unfair, non-compliant and unreasonable,” while acknowledging the EU’s political willingness to continue negotiations. Technical teams from China and the EU will resume talks on October 7.

A divided bloc The European Commission stated that the proposal had received the necessary support from EU member states for adoption. The vote revealed a divided bloc: 10 members backed the tariffs, 12 abstained, and five – including Germany, the EU’s largest economy and a key automotive producer – voted against them. “Despite the vote for potential punitive tariffs against China, Ursula von der Leyen’s EU Commission should not trigger a trade war. We need a negotiated solution,” Germany’s Finance Minister Christian Lindner wrote on social media platform X on Friday. A day earlier, the minister also warned on the platform that tariffs on Chinese EVs “would be wrong,” he said. “We have to speak plainly and negotiate with China – but trade wars only have losers.” His remarks were echoed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who said in an interview with state radio on Friday, “What they are making us do right now, or what the EU wants to do, is an economic Cold War.” Prior to the vote, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated on Thursday that the country is “strongly against” the proposal, saying it is “so harmful and dangerous” and that the Brussels bureaucrats are jeopardizing the future competitiveness of the European economy. Finland, which abstained from the vote, thought there was not enough proof of damage caused to the EU by the so-called Chinese state support to the EV industry, Xinhua reported. Criticism from the industry