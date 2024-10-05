Anti-Pakistan sentiments run deep in PTI’s DNA: Azma

Lobbies from Israel, Afghanistan, and India are desperate for ‘Fitna Khan’: Punjab Info Minister

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Saturday said that anti-Pakistan sentiments are embedded in the DNA of the PTI.

“Barrister Saif’s invitation to the Indian Foreign Minister to join anti-state protests is the peak of enmity against the Pakistan”, the information minister stated while reacting to KP Advisor Barrister Saif’s statement.

She questioned when these individuals would invite Israeli supporters to participate in protests. “Lobbies from Israel, Afghanistan, and India are eagerly working for “Fitna Khan”. These people lack any concern for national dignity, integrity, and sovereignty”, she declared.

Azma Bokhari emphasized that their actions reveal their mission to undermine the foundations of the country. The participation of Afghan citizens in the anti-state protests by the Fitna party raises many questions. The arrests of a large number of Afghan nationals participating in these protests expose the intentions of PTI, she claimed.

The Punjab Information Minister noted that a prisoner in Adiala Jail has sworn not to allow peace and prosperity to prevail in Pakistan. The people of Punjab are aware and wise, which is why they have rejected the narrative of the Adiala Jail prisoner. The situation of the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is lamentable, and she hopes they too will soon recognize the truth about this Fitna.