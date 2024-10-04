Pakistan’s foreign policy on upward trend under PM Shehbaz: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar on Friday stated that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan’s foreign policy is on an upward trajectory.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, Tarar highlighted the success of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Pakistan, during which several agreements and MoUs were signed to enhance bilateral cooperation and trade.

Tarar emphasized the strong, brotherly relations between Pakistan and Malaysia, noting that PM Shehbaz had extended the invitation to Anwar Ibrahim during the World Economic Forum in Riyadh. As a result of the talks, Pakistan is set to increase Halal meat and rice exports to Malaysia, with an initial shipment of 100,000 tons of rice.

He praised the Malaysian PM for supporting Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue and reiterated that Malaysia endorsed Pakistan’s call for the implementation of UN resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.

Regarding Pakistan’s economic outlook, Tarar asserted that the national economy is improving and will stabilize further with the visits of global leaders. He noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during his recent meeting with PM Shehbaz at the UN General Assembly, acknowledged Pakistan’s economic progress.

Tarar also shared that Pakistan will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad, which will be attended by 12 heads of government from various countries. Preparations are underway to beautify the capital for the summit.

He commended PM Shehbaz’s speech at the UNGA, where the PM effectively raised the issues of Kashmir, Palestine, and climate change, gaining widespread recognition. Even the opposition lauded his speech, which garnered significant global attention.

Tarar added that the finalization of the loan agreement with the IMF during the UNGA session will further boost Pakistan’s economy. Both the IMF and World Bank have praised the government’s steps toward economic growth.

He highlighted the ongoing digitization of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which has doubled the number of tax filers and will contribute to higher tax collection. Pakistan’s stock exchange is also performing well, with Bloomberg naming it the top emerging market in Asia.

Tarar noted that inflation has dropped to 6.9%, surpassing projections, and called on provincial governments to reduce transport fares and the prices of essential commodities.

In response to media questions, Tarar criticized the PTI for staging protests that have harmed Pakistan’s relations with friendly nations, referencing the delay in the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during the PTI’s 2014 sit-in and recent disruptions during the Malaysian PM’s visit.

He emphasized that Pakistan must project a positive image to the world, especially ahead of the SCO summit, and urged the opposition to raise their concerns in Parliament rather than through street agitation.

Lastly, Tarar urged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to focus on resolving his province’s law and order issues, controlling inflation, and strengthening the Counter Terrorism Department instead of marching toward Islamabad.