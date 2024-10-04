PTI faces October 9 final deadline to submit response in ECP tribunal case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday granted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a final opportunity to present its arguments in the case regarding the replacement of election tribunals for three constituencies.

A three-member bench, headed by Sindh member Nisar Durrani, presided over the hearing. PTI was represented by a junior lawyer who requested additional time, citing road closures that prevented the party’s other legal representatives from attending.

The lawyer asked for an extension to submit PTI’s response and arguments. However, the ECP made it clear that all submissions must be provided by October 9, emphasizing that no further extensions would be granted and that a decision would follow soon after.

The hearing was subsequently adjourned until October 9. It is noteworthy that all three PML-N members of the National Assembly from the contested constituencies have accused Tribunal Judge Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri of bias.