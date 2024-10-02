Entertainment

Selena Gomez reacts to her viral dance from Sabrina Carpenter concert

By Agencies

Selena Gomez had the time of her life at the recent Sabrina Carpenter concert, where she danced like no one was watching as seen in viral clips circulating the internet.

At the New York City premiere of her latest film Emilia Pérez on Monday, October 1, the 32-year-old singer-actress gushed to Entertainment Tonight about the unforgettable time she had at Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet concert.

“Oh, I had so much fun,” Gomez gushed.

The Calm Down singer added, “I am a huge Sabrina fan, so I lived my life — properly.”

Gomez was spotted at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, September 29, enjoying the show with some friends.

The Only Murders in the Building star even shared a clip of herself dancing to Carpenter’s song Juno on Instagram, tagging her boyfriend, record producer Benny Blanco, in the post.

Blanco, 36, couldn’t resist leaving a cheeky comment in response, referencing Gomez’s 2015 hit single.

“Can’t keep my hands to myself,” he wrote, adding a flirty touch for his girlfriend of over a year.

Agencies
Agencies

