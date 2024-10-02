Prince William rejects Harry’s peace talks offer with shocking strategy

Prince William has seemingly taken a shocking move to diss his estranged brother Prince Harry during his headline-making trip to the UK.

According to The Daily Beast, the Prince of Wales shared his and Kate Middleton’s royal engagements’ monthly recap at the same time as the Duke of Sussex’s appearance at the WellChild Awards.

For the unversed, the future King and Queen of England normally share the highlights of each month under the title of “monthly rewind.” For the past two months, the royal couple has been sharing the recap on the first of the month.

However, the recap of September was posted on October 30, the same day Harry was grabbing the spotlight during the UK trip.

Now, a close pal of William has reportedly denied these allegations by saying, “It’s the end of the month and at the end of the month they do release the rewind. I’m sure the time of day they did it had nothing to do with Harry.”

But, another source claimed that “It’s the age-old weaponization of scheduling.”

A royal insider shared that he “wouldn’t buy” the idea that William and Kate’s social media stories “just happened to be posted so late in the day by accident.”

“It looks to me like someone is stirring the pot and letting Harry know he is not going to have it all his own way if he wants to pitch up in London and do what always used to be a royal job on a freelance basis,” the report stated.

It is important to note that previously it has been said that Harry is desperate to initiate peace talks with his family, especially after his father King Charles’s cancer diagnosis.