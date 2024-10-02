ICT enforces Section 144, bans gatherings in high-security zones

ISLAMABAD: Authorities have enforced Section 144 and the Peaceful Assembly Act across the capital, prohibiting gatherings and processions in restricted areas as part of tightened security measures.

According to a police statement, the high-security and red zone areas have been designated as restricted, with strict enforcement of the law. The ICT Police remain committed to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

Police emphasized that anyone involved in illegal activities will be held accountable. Citizens are urged not to engage in any unlawful gatherings.

The statement added that legal action will be taken against those attempting to disturb the peace and order. In case of emergencies, citizens can report incidents by dialing 15.