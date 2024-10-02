NATIONAL

ICT enforces Section 144, bans gatherings in high-security zones

By Mariam Zermina

ISLAMABAD: Authorities have enforced Section 144 and the Peaceful Assembly Act across the capital, prohibiting gatherings and processions in restricted areas as part of tightened security measures.

According to a police statement, the high-security and red zone areas have been designated as restricted, with strict enforcement of the law. The ICT Police remain committed to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

Police emphasized that anyone involved in illegal activities will be held accountable. Citizens are urged not to engage in any unlawful gatherings.

The statement added that legal action will be taken against those attempting to disturb the peace and order. In case of emergencies, citizens can report incidents by dialing 15.

Previous article
ECP holds PTI accountable for incomplete election submissions, procedural delays
Mariam Zermina
Mariam Zermina
The writer is a member of the staff.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

October’s solar eclipse to create ‘ring of fire’ — but where...

Nearly six months after witnessing this year's Total Solar Eclipse, skygazers are once again preparing to look towards the sky to witness this year's...

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still spending time together amid divorces, here’s why

Princess Eugenie breaks silence after Prince Harry’s UK visit

Prince Harry told to make first move in ending rift with Kate Middleton

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.