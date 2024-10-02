Captivating play ‘Oonth Patang’ showcases remarkable talent of students

Alhamra Ajoka Theatre Workshop plans extra show of ‘Oonth Patang’ due to great public demand

LAHORE: Alhamra Ajoka Theatre Workshop celebrated a resounding success with its public performance of “Oonth Patang,” a captivating play that showcased the remarkable talent of its students.

The performance featured vibrant storytelling and skilled execution, leaving audiences thoroughly impressed.

Due to the overwhelming response of the audience, Alhamra Ajoka Theatre announced an additional performance of “Oonth Patang” on October 6 (Sunday). This second show will be held at Alhamra hall 2, offering another chance for theatre enthusiasts to experience this thought-provoking production.

Renowned writer-actor Feryal Gauhar and Lahore Arts Council Chairman Razi Ahmad presented certificates to participants of the workshop. The talented cast featured Dildaar Mustafa, Abdullah Saif, Sadeed Zia, Eisha tur Raazia, Shams ul Haq, Abu Huraira, Shafeeh Sheikh, Saima Sajad, Aiman Munir, Saif-ur-Rehman, Javed Bhatti, Hanad Ahmad, and Munib-ur-Rehman.

“Oonth Patang” was a thought-provoking play created by the students of the Alhamra Ajoka Theatre Workshop, inspired by a tragic incident where a landlord ordered the brutal punishment of a camel for trespassing. In response to this event, the play follows Sassi, the camel, as she seeks justice against the wadera, intertwining her story with the legendary tale of Sassi Punoon.

Set in South Punjab, the production incorporates folk dances and Sufi poetry, making it both entertaining and meaningful. A standout feature is a large camel puppet, designed and developed by student Dildar Mustafa and his team, adding a unique visual element to the performance. The play intertwines this modern tale with the legendary narrative of Sassi Punoon, enhanced by folk dances and Sufi poetry, making it both entertaining and meaningful.

Ajoka’s Executive Director Shahid Nadeem, Lahore Arts Council Chairman Razi Ahmad, veteran actress and writer Feryal Gauhar praised the students for their impressive performances. Shahid Nadeem emphasized that Ajoka will continue to nurture and support emerging talent through collaborations with other institutions dedicated to promoting theatre and meaningful art.