KP CM Gandapur vows peaceful protest, criticises federal govt’s ‘tactics’

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday criticised the federal government and its allies, asserting that peaceful protest is a constitutional right and stressing that their goal is not confrontation or harm.

He also alleged that the government is trying to weaken PTI under the pretext of constitutional amendments, actions which he said the public sees as unjust.

His comments came as the KP government finalises plans for a large-scale PTI protest set for October 4 in Islamabad.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Gandapur held a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members from all four regions of KP to discuss preparations for the upcoming protest. Strategies were laid out to ensure maximum participation, and party leaders were tasked with mobilising supporters from across the province.

The chief minister emphasised the importance of discipline during the protest and urged party leaders to ensure that KP convoys arrive in an organised manner, with designated leaders in charge.

“Our goal is to exercise our democratic right peacefully, without any intent to harm,” Gandapur said, stressing that the protest would be conducted according to plan.

He noted that the KP convoys will begin their journey towards Islamabad with full preparations, departing Peshawar at 11 am and Swabi at noon, with Gandapur himself leading the convoys.

In his remarks, Gandapur also criticised the federal government’s attempts to obstruct PTI’s path, accusing them of using underhanded tactics.

Reflecting on previous protests, Gandapur acknowledged that poor planning had led to setbacks, including the need to retreat through back routes and a lack of proper protective equipment for party members. He assured that this time, a trained team would lead the convoys with necessary preparations in place, including machinery to clear blocked routes if necessary.

He reiterated that PTI does not seek confrontation, adding that the police are “our brothers” and any harm to them would be a collective loss.