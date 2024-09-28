PM Shehbaz holds bilateral meetings with leaders on UNGA sidelines

Urges for Gaza ceasefire, enhanced trade and diplomatic ties with US, Iran, Iraq, and Nepal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, urging an end to Israel’s aggression against Palestine and Lebanon.

During a meeting with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and the need to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of increasing trade, investment, and cultural ties with Iran. Both leaders reaffirmed their support for each other and explored opportunities to strengthen the partnership further.

Strengthening Pakistan-Nepal relations

In a separate meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Nepali counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli vowed to continue exploring avenues for enhancing bilateral and regional cooperation.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the excellent ties between Pakistan and Nepal.

The Pakistani premier also congratulated K.P. Sharma Oli on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of Nepal and extended an invitation to visit Pakistan.

The Prime Minister emphasized strengthening cooperation in trade, tourism, and economic sectors.

Expanding Pakistan-Iraq bilateral ties

Pakistan and Iraq agreed to deepen and broaden the scope of their bilateral relations during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al Sudani.

The leaders discussed regional and international issues, with both expressing concern over the ongoing violence in Gaza.

Prime Minister Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s call for an immediate ceasefire and urged holding Israel accountable for the atrocities.

The two leaders also highlighted the potential for enhancing cooperation between the two countries, particularly in areas of mutual benefit.

PM Emphasises Strengthening Pakistan-US Trade Ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a meeting with the US-Pakistan Business Council, emphasised the need to deepen trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the US.

He introduced the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as a one-window agency aimed at expediting projects and facilitating foreign investors, particularly in agriculture, IT, energy, and mining sectors.

The Prime Minister highlighted opportunities for US companies to benefit from Pakistan’s policies, especially in sectors like fintech, pharmaceuticals, oil, gas, and mining.

President of the US-Pakistan Business Council, Esperanza Jelalian, expressed optimism about future investments, announcing plans for a Council delegation to explore opportunities in Pakistan later this year.