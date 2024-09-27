CM Maryam calls for written clarification from Governor Punjab over VC appointments

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz responded to concerns raised by Governor Punjab regarding the appointments of Vice Chancellors (VCs) at Punjab Sector Universities, urging him to express any objections in writing so the government can address them seriously.

In an interview with The Express Tribune, she reassured that a thorough evaluation of the candidates had been conducted to select the most qualified individuals for these roles.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized that if the Governor believes there were shortcomings in the process, he should formally communicate these issues. She reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining collaboration within the state apparatus to avoid any misunderstandings.

In earlier statements, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider highlighted two primary concerns: the lack of transparency in the appointment process and failure to follow the established legal procedures.

He pointed out that the law requires the submission of three names by a search committee in alphabetical order, with the Governor having the final say on the selection.

In this instance, only one candidate from each university was submitted to his office, which he argued should not be treated as a mere post office.

He stressed that a proper scrutiny process is essential to adhere to legal standards, asserting that timelines for provincial legislation do not apply when the law is not followed.

Regarding questions about Party President Nawaz Sharif’s scheduled trip to London for a medical checkup, the Chief Minister clarified that this visit is routine, and he is expected to return within ten days.