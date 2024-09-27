PTI announces protest in Rawalpindi on Sep 28 amid govt restrictions

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that their scheduled public meeting at Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi, will now be

transformed into a protest after authorities denied them permission to hold the event.

The protest will occur on Saturday, September 28, at 2 pm, as per the new schedule.

PTI leader Sheikh Waqqas Akram shared in a video message that the party has withdrawn its request for permission to hold a rally at Liaquat Bagh from the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench.

In his message, Akram said that despite the denial of permission, PTI supporters are urged to gather for the protest.

He conveyed the message of PTI’s founder, urging people to show up in large numbers to protest against the judiciary’s lack of independence, electoral manipulation, and rising inflation.

“Protesting is essential for securing an independent judiciary and against increasing inflation,” he said.

The PTI leader criticized the government for obstructing their public meetings, saying, “Even when we were granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for rallies, his party workers and leader were arrested, and containers were placed on their routes.”

He ended the message by calling for the public to attend the protest, stating that an independent judiciary is crucial for the release of PTI Founder Imran Khan.