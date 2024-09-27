World

King Charles makes huge move to win hearts amid cancer fight

By Web Desk

King Charles has taken a significant step to support millions of cancer patients while quietly battling his own undisclosed cancer, as revealed by Macmillan Cancer Support.

In recognition of the Macmillan Coffee Morning, a national fundraising event aimed at helping those affected by cancer, the charity honored the King with a touching tribute.

Through their latest Instagram post, Macmillan highlighted the monarch’s ongoing support for the charity, which provided assistance to 2.3 million people last year.

“Thanks to the dedication of volunteers and supporters across the UK, Macmillan is able to offer crucial help to those in need,” the post read, acknowledging the King’s continued patronage.

“Today, on #MacmillanCoffeeMorning, we are incredibly proud of His Majesty The King’s ongoing support for Macmillan Cancer,” it continued. “Last year, the charity reached and supported 2.3 million people affected by cancer, an achievement made possible through the efforts of volunteers and the generosity of supporters nationwide—including everyone involved in a Macmillan Coffee Morning today.”

Earlier this year, Buckingham Palace shocked the public by confirming that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer following treatment for an enlarged prostate.

After a brief hiatus for recovery, the King resumed his public duties by April 2024. He continues to make progress on his journey to recovery while maintaining his role in supporting cancer awareness and care.

Previous article
CM Maryam calls for written clarification from Governor Punjab over VC appointments
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Fresh polio case surfaces in Dera Adam Khel, second in KP...

PESHAWAR: A fresh case of polio virus reported on Friday from Dera Adam Khel area of Khyber Pukhtoonkhwa (KP) province. According to Emergency Operations Center...

Death toll rises to 46 in Kurram as tribal clashes escalate; 96 injured so far

CM’s brother sues KP Governor for defamation after corruption allegations go unanswered

Malir Expressway phase-1 set to open next month as Sindh CM calls for expedited work

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.