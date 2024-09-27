King Charles makes huge move to win hearts amid cancer fight

King Charles has taken a significant step to support millions of cancer patients while quietly battling his own undisclosed cancer, as revealed by Macmillan Cancer Support.

In recognition of the Macmillan Coffee Morning, a national fundraising event aimed at helping those affected by cancer, the charity honored the King with a touching tribute.

Through their latest Instagram post, Macmillan highlighted the monarch’s ongoing support for the charity, which provided assistance to 2.3 million people last year.

“Thanks to the dedication of volunteers and supporters across the UK, Macmillan is able to offer crucial help to those in need,” the post read, acknowledging the King’s continued patronage.

“Today, on #MacmillanCoffeeMorning, we are incredibly proud of His Majesty The King’s ongoing support for Macmillan Cancer,” it continued. “Last year, the charity reached and supported 2.3 million people affected by cancer, an achievement made possible through the efforts of volunteers and the generosity of supporters nationwide—including everyone involved in a Macmillan Coffee Morning today.”

Earlier this year, Buckingham Palace shocked the public by confirming that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer following treatment for an enlarged prostate.

After a brief hiatus for recovery, the King resumed his public duties by April 2024. He continues to make progress on his journey to recovery while maintaining his role in supporting cancer awareness and care.