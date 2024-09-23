‘Who should i apologise to and why’: Gandapur rules out calls for apology

Calls for peaceful protests nationwide on September 27 and a rally in Mianwali on Sept 29

PESHAWAR: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday ruled out any apologise to any one, questioning that who should he apologise to and why?

“Apology must come from those who have laid hands on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan and those who have disgrace the public will”, Ali Amin Gandapur stated in a video address on Sunday.

Gandapur criticised the government for spreading false narratives regarding access to rallies, asserting that no expectations can be held for the “small-minded.”

He accused former Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari of undermining democracy and going to any lengths for power. He claimed that Nawaz Sharif has exploited the nation’s wealth, while Shahbaz Sharif is merely a sycophant, and Maryam Nawaz has been nurtured in the environment of dictatorship.

Gandapur expressed concern that the current rulers are pushing the nation into darkness, noting that Imran Khan has been imprisoned for 414 days. He declared that the nation was not enslaved and would not tolerate subjugation.

He also mentioned that the judiciary has reported pressure being applied to it, and that they do not recognise the unconstitutional amendments to Form 47. “Imran Khan’s release will come only when the judiciary is independent,” he asserted.

Discussing the economic situation during Khan’s tenure, Gandapur stated that the economy, electricity, gas, and employment were all better under his leadership. He claimed that Khan had intended to make independent foreign policy decisions before a conspiracy led to the government being ousted.

Looking to the future, he outlined a plan to secure freedom for upcoming generations. He called for peaceful protests nationwide on September 27 and announced a rally in Mianwali on September 29, along with events in Rawalpindi and other cities.

He concluded that the movement will not stop and urged the public to remain supportive and ready for action. He noted that if cases are to be registered against them, they should proceed, as injustices have been inflicted on their workers, and questioned who would apologise for that.