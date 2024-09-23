Four security personnel martyred in Zhob, Swat terrorist attacks

A vehicle of Anti-Terrorism Force officials was ambushed in Balochistan’s Zhob area

Police van attacked with a remote controlled bomb blast in Swat’s Malam Jabba

ZHOB/SWAT: Three Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF) officials were killed in an ambush on a police vehicle in Balochistan’s Zhob area, while a policeman was martyred and four others, including a sub-inspector, were injured in a remote controlled bomb blast on a police van in Swat district, the police confirmed on Sunday.

According to Balochistan Police, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the ATF vehicle on DI Khan National Highway. As result, one ATF official was killed instantly, while three others were injured. The deceased and injured were immediately transported to Zhob Hospital.

Later, two of the injured ATF officials succumbed to their injuries, raising the death toll to three while one injured official was being treated at the hospital.

The deceased officials were identified: as Amir Muhammad Mangalzai Sherani and Shafiqullah.

Following the incident, a heavy contingent of police and Levies personnel arrived at the scene and collected evidence. Police have registered a case and are taking steps to apprehend the perpetrators.

In Swat, a police official martyred and four others, including a sub-inspector, were injured in a bomb blast on a police van at Jahanabad area on Malam Jabba Road in Swat district on Sunday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Dr Zahidullah said that the tragic incident happened when foreign diplomats and attachés were going to Malam Jabba from Mingora for entertainment.” A delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce was also accompanying the diplomats.” He said. He said that the terrorists bombed the police van going ahead of the convoy.

As a result of which one policeman Burhan Ali was martyred while Sub-Inspector Sarzamin Khan, Driver Rahmat Ali, Constable Hussain Gul and Constable Amanullah were injured.

“The dead body of the martyr and the injured personnel were shifted to Civil Hospital Manglawar and later to Saidu Teaching Hospital.”

The foreign diplomats remained safe in the blast and were sent back to Islamabad under heavy security.

The Bomb Disposal Unit started investigation into the nature of the explosion.

Earlier in Swat, two policemen were martyred in explosion at Police Post in Sambat and Police Post Bunar, while two personnel assigned to Depo Check Post were injured by thermal gun firing.

Police releases list of 73 most wanted terrorists

In a related development, the Lakki Marwat Police have released a list of 73 most wanted terrorists, including their names, addresses, and details of their accomplices.

As per details, the list also includes individuals who have been involved in extremist activities, extortion, and bomb blasts.

The police have directed their teams to intensify operations against these terrorists and their accomplices.

PM, President condemn Swat and Zhob terrorist attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the bomb blast near a police van near Mallam Jabba in district Swat that led to the martyrdom of police officials.

In separate statements, both the PM and president paid tribute to the police officer who embraced martyrdom in the incident.

They prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyred policeman in Jannah and offered heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members.

They also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.

They also directed the relevant authorities to provide all possible medical assistance to the injured.

The PM and the President described the terrorist elements as enemies not only of the country and nation but of humanity itself.

Naqvi, Bugti condemn Zhob attack

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has condemned the attack on an ATF vehicle on the National Highway in Zhob, Balochistan, and paid tribute to the three police officers who were killed in the firing. He also expressed deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti also condemned the attack on the ATF vehicle in Zhob, expressing sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of the ASI.

The Chief Minister directed that the terrorists involved in the incident be brought to justice.

Bugti expressed condolences to the family of the martyred ASI, praying for his elevation in rank and for patience for his bereaved family.