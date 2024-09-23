Punjab CM pledges quality treatment for cancer patients on World Rose Day

Reaffirms commitment to free and quality treatment for cancer patients

Says Punjab to offer vegetable farmers subsidy on seeds, fertilizers, drip irrigation and solarisation

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif acknowledging the strength and resilience of cancer patients has extended her heartfelt wishes to them.

“Cancer patients are truly courageous individuals,” the chief minister said in her message on World Rose Day, a day dedicated to hope and awareness for cancer patients and expressed her prayers for their swift recovery.

Maryam Nawaz prayed to Allah Almighty for the complete healing of every cancer patient. She also announced the establishment of the first Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore, which represents a significant step in providing essential treatment and care for cancer patients.

She emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting cancer patients, affirming that every patient will receive free and quality treatment.

The chief minister expressed her determination to eliminate barriers to accessing necessary medical care and announced plans to establish specialized cancer treatment centers in every district of Punjab, ensuring that all patients have access to quality healthcare services close to their homes.

Maryam reaffirmed the government’s dedication to improving the welfare of cancer patients, assuring them of the support they need for their health and well-being.

CM Takes Notice of Motorcyclist Injured by Kite String

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz took notice of a motorcyclist being injured due to running on a kite string in Kahna. She sought a report from the Inspector General of Police in the matter.

Madam Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured motorcyclist and children. She said,”The incident of stringing despite strict orders is unbearable and tragic.”

On the other hand, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif sought a report from the Inspector General of Police in an incident of alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in Faisalabad Allied Hospital.

Corporate Farming to Increase Cultivation of Vegetables

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that vegetable farmer groups, consisting of 5 to 10 farmers, will be offered subsidy on seeds, fertilizers, drip irrigation and solarisation.

Chairing a special meeting to review recommendations for transforming agriculture in Punjab, Maryam Nawaz said: “By launching a project for the cultivation of onion and tomato over 2,000 acres, the local availability of onion and tomato will be ensured.” “Due to off-season cultivation, there will be no artificial inflation as onion and tomato will be available locally in Punjab for six months.”

Earlier, Madam Chief Minister was briefed by the relevant authorities, “Off-season tomato cultivation plan was arranged in Kahrupka, Rahim Yar Khan, Vehari and Rajanpur; while onion cultivation plan was arranged in Khushab, Chakwal, Pindi and Jhelum.” She approved a plan to start agricultural machinery rental services across Punjab for the convenience of farmers. She said, “Tractors, harvesters and other modern agricultural machinery will be available on rent to farmers on a No-Profit, No-Loss basis.” A joint working group was formed for the selection of more than 67 locations and agricultural machinery. She also directed the authorities concerned to ensure sowing of wheat on government land.