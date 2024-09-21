Fighting between Israel, Hezbollah rages as int’l day of peace observed

BEIRUT: Israel killed a top Hezbollah commander and other senior Hezbollah figures in an airstrike on Beirut on Friday, vowing to press on with a new military campaign until it secures the area around the Lebanese border.

Hezbollah on Friday night mourned the acting commander of its elite Radwan Force, Ibrahim Akil, saying in a statement, “Today, the great jihadist leader Ibrahim Akil joined the procession of his brothers, the great martyr leaders, after a blessed life full of jihad, work, wounds, sacrifices, risks, challenges, achievements and victories.”

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said at least 14 people died and 66 were injured in the strike, and the toll was expected to climb as rescue teams worked through the night.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who said this week that Israel is launching a new phase of war on the northern border, posted on X, “The sequence of actions in the new phase will continue until our goal is achieved: the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes.”

Akil’s killing was the second of a senior Hezbollah commander since the start of the Israel-Palestine conflict. An Israeli strike on Beirut in July killed Fuad Shukr, a top operations chief for the movement.

Additionally, the Friday strike followed two waves of explosions on Tuesday and Wednesday involving communication devices used by Hezbollah members, which killed dozens and injured thousands. Hezbollah blamed the explosions on Israel; however, the latter has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement.

James M. Dorsey, adjunct senior fellow with the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, told CGTN that the deadly explosions of communication devices not only lifted warfare to a totally new level but also heightened the risk to innocent civilians caught in the explosions, because Israel has “no control (over) who is in possession of the device at the moment of explosion.”