Silk Road int’l cultural expo participants call for cooperation, dialogue

LANZHOU: More than 800 representatives from 50 countries, regions and international organizations have gathered at the 7th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo, which kicked off on Saturday in Dunhuang, a key hub on the ancient Silk Road in northwest China.

The expo will run for two days, featuring varied activities such as forums, cultural exhibitions and artistic performances to showcase China’s culture and promote dialogue on global cultural cooperation.

This is the third time that Shahbaz Khan, director of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) regional office for East Asia, has represented his organization at the event. He noted that Dunhuang has become a major stage for cultural exchange to revitalize the Silk Road.

Dialogue between civilizations has become increasingly important as the world faces diverse challenges to peace and sustainable development, he said.

Participants said that exchange and mutual learning between civilizations help boost mutual trust and inclusiveness among people of all countries, and promote world peace and development.

Fernando Lugris, Uruguayan ambassador to China, said that Uruguay was the first country in the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) to sign a memorandum of understanding on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with China.

All parties should adhere to multilateralism to safeguard global peace, development, prosperity and modernization, he said, calling for strengthened cooperation within the framework of the BRI.

The expo was first held in 2016.