PFF Provincial elections move closer to final outcome

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee is making significant strides toward its objective of forming an elected governing body, as the provincial elections enter their final phase.

The second stage of elections concluded successfully on Friday, marking a key milestone in the process.

In Punjab, representatives from 38 districts actively participated, while in Balochistan, officials from 37 districts took part in the voting process.

Additionally, four district presidents from Gilgit-Baltistan cast their votes, ensuring a smooth and inclusive electoral process. The first phase of elections, covering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, was completed earlier, alongside elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Islamabad.

The results of these provincial elections will be officially announced by the PFF Election Commissioner within two days. Following the announcement, candidates will have a five-day window to file any appeals regarding the election results, ensuring transparency and fairness.

Both winning and losing candidates in the PFF provincial elections have expressed their satisfaction with the process, describing it as fair and transparent. Jameel, the victorious candidate for Balochistan’s provincial presidency, stated, “Out of 37 votes, I secured good number of votes to win the Balochistan’s presidency. The PFF Normalisation Committee and the election commission ensured transparency and fairness throughout the process.”

Haji Abdul Rauf, the losing candidate for Balochistan’s presidency, also commended the process: “The elections were conducted in a transparent manner, and I remain optimistic that this is a positive step forward for Pakistan football.”

In Punjab, winning candidate Naveed Aslam Khan Lodhi thanked his supporters and expressed hope for the future: “I am deeply grateful to my friends and supporters for placing their trust in me. The PFF Normalisation Committee deserves recognition for organizing such fair and transparent elections. I believe this marks the beginning of a brighter future for Pakistani football.”