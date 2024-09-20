Bilawal vows to move forward with constitutional amendments sans JUI-F

ISLAMABAD: Despite total refusal by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to support the government proposed Constitutional package, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has reaffirmed his commitment to advancing constitutional amendments, even if efforts to secure support from Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) fall short.

This comes after Bilawal had earlier stressed that such amendments would not be possible without JUI-F’s backing.

In an interview with a private TV channel on Friday evening, Bilawal highlighted the importance of consensus-building with JUI-F to move forward with the proposed constitutional reforms.

“We want everyone on board for these amendments,” he said. “In our meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, we made efforts to reach an agreement. However, if that doesn’t happen, we will still work to gather the necessary numbers.”

Bhutto-Zardari explained that the concept of constitutional courts is rooted in the Charter of Democracy, a historic agreement between the PPP and the PML-N.

He underlined the necessity of judicial reforms, calling them long overdue. “For these reforms to be meaningful, it’s essential to listen to all perspectives. Judicial reforms are crucial and should have been undertaken much earlier,” he added.

“This is not just about the PTI; every president and prime minister has talked about the need for judicial reforms. The creation of constitutional courts has no direct connection to any particular individual or party.”

He also took aim at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), criticising its leader Imran Khan for focusing solely on personal interests. “The PTI seems intent on halting both the judicial system and parliament itself,” Bhutto-Zardari remarked. “Their leader needs to think beyond his own concerns.”

Bilawal’s recent remarks follow a significant setback for the ruling coalition, led by PML-N, earlier this week. The coalition’s efforts to pass the amendment bill were derailed when JUI-F refused to support the government’s legislative package. Despite marathon sessions in both the National Assembly and the Senate over the weekend, the government was unable to secure the required votes for the amendment.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has remained firm in his opposition, citing concerns over the secretive manner in which the government has managed the process. His party, JUI-F, holds crucial votes in both the National Assembly and the Senate, making their support indispensable for the passage of the amendments. Without JUI-F’s backing, the government is unlikely to achieve the two-thirds majority required for constitutional changes.