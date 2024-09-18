Wang Yi meets with head of ROK-China Parliamentarians’ Union

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday met with Kim Tae-nyeon, president of the ROK-China Parliamentarians’ Union, in Beijing.

Wang praised the association for its contribution to promoting friendly relations between China and the Republic of Korea (ROK), emphasizing that the two countries, as close neighbors, should maintain regular exchanges.

Both countries have achieved mutual success and development, contributing significantly to regional peace and prosperity, which should be highly valued, he said.

Regardless of changes in international and regional circumstances or any difficulties and challenges faced by both countries, they should keep pace with the times, remain good neighbors with mutual trust and be good partners with win-win cooperation, injecting new vitality into China-ROK relations, added Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

He said China is willing to expand all-round mutually beneficial cooperation with ROK, jointly defend the principles of free trade and safeguard the stability and smoothness of supply chains.

Kim and other lawmakers from various political parties who joined him in his trip to Beijing said the ROK-China Parliamentarians’ Union attracted wide participation from lawmakers across party lines, fully reflecting the value and enthusiasm that all parties place on the ROK-China relationship.

The association is willing to work hand in hand with China to strengthen strategic communication, enhance exchanges, explore cooperation potential, continuously improve mutual understanding between two peoples and promote friendly relations between ROK and China, they said.