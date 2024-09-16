Richard Gadd delivers bold speech at 2024 Primetime Emmys

Baby Reindeer writer and star Richard Gadd capped off the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards with a bold speech following the Netflix show’s fourth win.

Gadd went on stage to receive the accolade for best limited or anthology series, for which Fargo, Lessons in Chemistry, Ripley and True Detective: Night Country were also nominated.

I know the industry is in a slump right now, and I know it might put pressure on networks and stuff to tighten the purse strings and broaden the slate, But I do believe no slump was ever broken without willingness to take risks,” Gadd said in his acceptance speech.

“If Baby Reindeer has proved anything, it’s that there’s no set formula to this — that you don’t need big stars, proven IP, long-running series, catch-all storytelling to have a hit,” he continued, leading the crowd erupted into cheers.

“So, take risks, push boundaries, explore the uncomfortable,” Gadd added to his inspiring conclusion. “Dare to fail in order to achieve.”

The other three wins of the night included Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning’s award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.

Gadd won Best Actor in a Limited Series and Best Writer award for his work on the project. Notably, the Netflix hit show bagged a total of four wins out of 11 nods.