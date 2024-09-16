Emmy Awards 2024: Complete Winner List

The 76th annual Emmy Awards handed out accolades to the television’s outstanding shows during the star-studded ceremony on Sunday, September 15th.
The 76th annual Emmy Awards handed out accolades to the television’s outstanding shows during the star-studded ceremony on Sunday, September 15th.
Hosted by the father-son duo, Dan and Eugene Levy, the event saw comic moments and a special reunion with their on-screen family on famous sit-com Schitt’s Creek.
Fan-favourite shows like The Bear, Shōgun, and Baby Reindeer gathered an impressive number of awards. However, Hacks ended up scoring the biggest surprise of the night with a big win in the Comedy series category.
Here is a complete winner list at the Emmy Awards 2024:
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
- Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun
- Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
- Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
- John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
- Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Olivia Colman, The Bear
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
- Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building
- Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
- Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
- Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
- Will Poulter, The Bear
Outstanding Television Movie
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Quiz Lady
- Red, White & Royal Blue
- Scoop
- Unfrosted
Outstanding Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
- RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, and Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank
- Alan Cumming, The Traitors
- Kristen Kish, Top Chef
- Jeff Probst, Survivor
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
- Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
- Ken Jennings, Jeopardy
- Keke Palmer, Password
- Jane Lynch, Weakest Link
- Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
- 66th Grammy Awards
- 76th Annual Tony Awards
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
- The Greatest Roast
- of All Time: Tom Brady
- The 95th Academy Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
- Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden
- Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
- Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic
- Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson
- The Bear, Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo
- Girls5eva, Meredith Cardino, Sam Means
- Hacks, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
- The Other Two, Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider
- What We Do in the Shadows, Jake Bender, Zach Dunn
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
- The Crown, Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare
- Fallout, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover
- Shōgun, Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (for episode “Anjin”)
- Shōgun, Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (for episode “Crimson Sky”)
- Slow Horses, Will Smith
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd
- Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker
- Fargo, Noah Hawley
- Fellow Travelers, Ron Nyswaner
- Ripley, Steven Zaillian
- True Detective: Night Country, Issa López
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
- Alex Edelman: Just For Us
- Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees
- John Early: Now More Than Ever
- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool
- The Oscars
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary, Randall Einhorn
- The Bear, Christopher Storer (for episode “Fishes”)
- The Bear, Ramy Youssef (for episode “Honeydew”)
- The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie
- Hacks, Lucia Aniello
- The Mrs. Pat Show, Mary Lou Belli
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
- The Crown, Stephen Daldry
- The Morning Show, Mimi Ledger
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Hiro Murai
- Shōgun, Frederick E.O. Toye
- Slow Horses, Saul Metzstein
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Sally Richardson-Whitfield
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
- Baby Reindeer, Weronika Tofilska
- Fargo, Noah Hawley
- Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, Gus Van Sant
- Lessons in Chemistry, Millicent Shelton
- Ripley, Steven Zaillian
- True Detective: Night Country, Issa López
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
- Conan O’Brien Must Go
- Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.
- How to With John Wilson
- My Next Guest With David Letterman and John Mulaney
- The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy