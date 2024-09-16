Artist spots lost work in TV serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Artist Seffy Soomro was stunned to discover his long-lost artwork in an unexpected place—while watching the TV serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, starring Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa.

The artwork, which had gone missing years earlier, appeared in the show, prompting Soomro to realize that his pieces, sent for an exhibition at Karachi’s Frere Hall in 2017, had resurfaced without his knowledge.

Soomro had previously given up hope of ever seeing his work again after being told by Frere Hall officials that his paintings were lost after the exhibition. Feeling deceived, Soomro took to social media to express his frustration.

In a detailed Facebook post, he explained, “In 2017, I gave my paintings to Frere Hall for an exhibition, but after the event, they claimed they couldn’t find them. I thought they were gone for good.”

Seven years later, in 2024, Soomro was shocked to spot his artwork in episode 17 of *Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum*. At the 22:30 mark, he saw characters, played by Emmad Irfani and Maya Khan, admiring what he recognized as his thesis work from the University of Sindh’s Fine Arts Department. “I was told my paintings were lost, only to see them reused without my permission,” he wrote. “I have not received credit for these works.”

Following Soomro’s post, *Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum* production company Big Bang Entertainment quickly issued a statement distancing itself from the controversy. They clarified that the location and props, including the paintings, were rented and that they had no knowledge of the artwork’s origin. “As artists ourselves, we sympathize with the individual, but we have no involvement in this matter,” the statement read.

Big Bang Entertainment urged Soomro to address the issue with the venue owners, Frere Hall, and expressed hope for a swift resolution, reaffirming their commitment to “fair usage rights.” Despite the controversy, they emphasized that the drama’s success should not be overshadowed by this incident.