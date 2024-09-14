NATIONAL

Sindh urges SBP to restore Mohenjo-Daro on Rs20 note

By Staff Report
Mohenjo-daro is an archaeological site in the province of Sindh, Pakistan.Significant excavation has since been conducted at the site of the city, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980.

KARACHI: The Sindh government has raised concerns over the removal of the Mohenjo-Daro image from Pakistani currency notes, with Provincial Culture and Tourism Minister Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah formally addressing the issue in a letter to the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The letter, sent by the Department of Culture, objects to the decision to replace the image of Mohenjo-Daro on the 20 rupee note with that of Bab-e-Khyber.

It highlights that Mohenjo-Daro, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is one of the world’s oldest urban settlements, dating back over 5,000 years, and represents a significant part of Pakistan’s cultural pride.

The letter urges the State Bank to reconsider this change, noting that the image of Mohenjo-Daro was first featured on the 10 rupee note in 1970 and later on the 20 rupee note.

The minister emphasized that this historic site holds global significance and should continue to be honored in future currency designs as a symbol of Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage.

In his letter, the culture minister expressed hope that the decision to remove Mohenjo-Daro from the currency note will be reconsidered to better reflect the nation’s pride in its ancient heritage.

Previous article
Six dead, several injured as bus plunges into ditch in Zhob
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Moscow will never prevail in Ukraine war, says Biden

After a question from the reporter, Biden dismisses Russia’s threat of war, tells reporter to ‘be quiet’ NEW YORK: US President Joe Biden has...

Calls for justice as Kashmiri women’s suffering exposed at Geneva event

Lahore Bar discusses Judicial Division notification, governor promises resolution

US, UK nationals among 37 sentenced to death for attempted Congo coup

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.