Sindh urges SBP to restore Mohenjo-Daro on Rs20 note

KARACHI: The Sindh government has raised concerns over the removal of the Mohenjo-Daro image from Pakistani currency notes, with Provincial Culture and Tourism Minister Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah formally addressing the issue in a letter to the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The letter, sent by the Department of Culture, objects to the decision to replace the image of Mohenjo-Daro on the 20 rupee note with that of Bab-e-Khyber.

It highlights that Mohenjo-Daro, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is one of the world’s oldest urban settlements, dating back over 5,000 years, and represents a significant part of Pakistan’s cultural pride.

The letter urges the State Bank to reconsider this change, noting that the image of Mohenjo-Daro was first featured on the 10 rupee note in 1970 and later on the 20 rupee note.

The minister emphasized that this historic site holds global significance and should continue to be honored in future currency designs as a symbol of Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage.

In his letter, the culture minister expressed hope that the decision to remove Mohenjo-Daro from the currency note will be reconsidered to better reflect the nation’s pride in its ancient heritage.