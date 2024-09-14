NATIONAL

Six dead, several injured as bus plunges into ditch in Zhob

By Staff Report

QUETTA: At least six people were killed and several others injured when a passenger bus plunged into a ditch in Sherani’s Danasar area of Balochistan’s Zhob district, according to Levies officials.

The bus was en route from Islamabad to Quetta when the tragic incident occurred. The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The Balochistan government has ordered an investigation into the deadly accident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the Sherani district crash.

In a similar incident on May 21, 20 people lost their lives and 21 others were injured when a bus fell into a ravine in Diamer, Gilgit-Baltistan.

That bus was heading to Hunza from Rawalpindi when it veered off the Karakoram Highway and plunged into a gorge. The bus had more than 35 passengers on board.

Zimbabwe to cull 200 elephants amid food shortages
