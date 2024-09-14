Punjab slashes court fees, notification issued

LAHORE: The Punjab government has officially reduced court fees after receiving approval from Governor Sardar Salim Haider. A notification issued by the Board of Revenue Punjab details the new fee structure.

As per the notification, a one-time court fee of Rs 100 has been set for obtaining certified copies of orders or judgments from civil courts, while the fee for obtaining the same from the High Court is Rs 500.

Under the Punjab Tenancy Act 1887, a one-time court fee of Rs 500 has been established for filing review petitions with the Board of Revenue or commissioners, as well as for review petitions under Section 15 of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) in the High Court.

Additionally, the court fee for cases related to customs, excise, land revenue, and civil courts with a value under Rs 10,000 has been reduced to Rs 10, a significant reduction from the previous fee of Rs 500 for revenue or rent applications.