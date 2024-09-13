President Xi calls for deepening reform in Gansu to advance Chinese modernization

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping urged northwest China’s Gansu Province to deepen reform, make innovation and do solid work to improve the people’s well-being and the region’s prosperity to write a Gansu chapter in Chinese modernization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection from Tuesday to Friday.

Gansu should take solid steps in improving ecological conservation and restoration, accelerating green and low-carbon transition, further deepening reform and opening up comprehensively, promoting rural revitalization across the board, better securing people’s livelihoods and strengthening ethnic unity, Xi said during his inspection tour in Gansu Province.

On Tuesday afternoon, Xi visited the Fuxi Temple in Tianshui City, where he learned about the protection and preservation of cultural heritage. The temple is dedicated to Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation.

It is imperative to protect and pass on the precious cultural heritage so that the wisdom and creativity of ancestors will constantly inspire future generations and enhance national pride and confidence, Xi said.

On Wednesday morning, Xi listened to the report of a local water diversion project and urged better maintenance and management of the project so that it would play a greater role in improving people’s lives.

While visiting a Huaniu apple production base, he emphasized the importance of optimizing cultivation of this variety and innovating marketing models so that this specialty industry will be expanded and more people will increase their incomes through it.

Xi then visited the Maijishan Grottoes, where he carefully inspected the caves, sculptures and paintings that date back over 1,600 years.

He called on cultural relic workers to make greater contributions to promoting the preservation and innovative development of China’s traditional culture and enhancing its influence.

On Wednesday afternoon, Xi came to Lanzhou, the provincial capital. At a local residential community, he emphasized the necessity of focusing on the practical needs of residents, especially the elderly and children, and continuously improving community services.

During his visit to retired Party member Li Zongbiao, Xi said that local authorities have worked hard in providing elderly care, healthcare and community services, and the work must continue and improve over time.

When speaking to local residents, Xi said 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and the Chinese people should be more united and make more efforts to create even greater achievements.

He extended his holiday greetings to the residents ahead of this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 17.

Xi then inspected a section of the Yellow River near the Zhongshan Bridge in Lanzhou and learned about the ecological protection of the country’s “mother river.” He called for joint efforts in protecting the river so that it will benefit the people forever.

On Friday morning, Xi listened to the work report from the CPC Gansu Provincial Committee and the provincial government.

Gansu should promote new-type industrialization, accelerate the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, build a significant national manufacturing base for new energy and new-energy-related equipment, and fortify the ecological security in the western part of the country, Xi said.

He stressed the need to deepen reform and expand opening up with greater courage and determination and to implement the people-centered new urbanization strategy effectively.

Xi emphasized the need to strengthen cultural heritage protection and build the Dunhuang Academy into an example of global cultural heritage protection and a center of Dunhuang studies. He also called for efforts to advance the building of national cultural parks dedicated to the Great Wall, the Long March and the Yellow River.

Efforts should be made to promote social advancement and governance and lay a solid foundation for common prosperity for people of all ethnic groups, he said.

On his way to Gansu, Xi visited the Baoji Bronze Ware Museum in Baoji City of Shaanxi Province on Tuesday afternoon. He hailed China’s bronze civilization and called for better protection, research and promotion of bronze cultural relics. Xi also inspected a local riverside ecological park.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi on the inspection tour.

On Thursday morning, Xi met with senior officers and representatives of soldiers and civilian staff of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops stationed in Lanzhou.