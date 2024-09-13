Princess Kate torn apart over her major announcement and compared to Meghan Markle

Princess Kate has been torn apart over the style of her major announcement this week by royal insiders.
The Princess of Wales released an emotional and intimate video featuring Prince William, her children and her parents showing a glimpse of her family life away from the spotlight.
Kate and William can be seen playing with their children in the woods, on the beach and in the sea, as the princess provides an update on her cancer battle.
However, a royal source has claimed that some scenes in the video were “unregal”
The source said: “There’s no coincidence that the Middletons appear in it and not the King and Queen.
“I can assure you that Charles and Camilla will not be filmed kissing each other on a beach [as William and Catherine were] until hell freezes over. It’s distinctly unregal.”
GB News understands King Charles and Queen Camilla think the announcement is “wonderful news” and will continue to offer love, thoughts and support to the Princess of Wales during her path to full recovery.
However, another insider issued a scathing assessment of Princess Kate’s video.
They added that the video was similar to content Meghan Markle would have produced.
They said: “All that lying round, hugging and kissing – they’re not soppy teenagers.
“It felt manipulative. It’s the sort of thing that Meghan would make.