Trailer for Donald Trump biopic ‘The Apprentice’ released – Watch

The first trailer for the Donald Trump biopic “The Apprentice,” starring Sebastian Stan as the businessman and former U.S. president, has been released. The film follows Trump’s rise to fame and his time learning from influential right-wing lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn, played by Jeremy Strong.

According to the logline, the film is “a dive into the underbelly of the American empire.” Director Ali Abbasi’s feature, written by Gabe Sherman, also stars Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump and Martin Donovan as Fred Trump Sr. The film premiered in May at the Cannes Film Festival.

Set in 1970s America, the film centers around Trump’s relationship with Cohn, who served as Senator Joseph McCarthy’s chief counsel during the Army-McCarthy hearings. Cohn was thrust into the limelight as a prosecutor for the U.S. Department of Justice at the espionage trial of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, leading to their execution in 1953.