NATIONAL

PML-N introduces bill to raise number of apex court judges from 17 to 23

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Tuesday introduced ‘The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2024,’ which seeks to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court from 17 to 23.

The bill, presented by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Daniyal Chaudhry, proposes an amendment to the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1997. Under the amendment, the total number of judges, including the Chief Justice, will be raised to 23, up from the current 17.

Currently, the Supreme Court consists of 16 judges plus the Chief Justice. The government did not raise any objections to the bill’s introduction.

However, opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai voiced his opposition and highlighted a quorum issue in the assembly.

The bill has been referred to the relevant standing committee for further consideration.

Previous article
FIA books man for sexually exploiting hundreds of children and making explicit videos
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Gilani challenges NAB’s authority in Toshakhana case involving Zardari, Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani has challenged the jurisdiction of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Accountability Court in the Toshakhana...

Tel Aviv seeks Washington’s help to halt South Africa’s genocide claim

‘Wear a cropped top with shorts’: Hira Khan recalls experience with casting scam

Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Hafeez among other international stars to play US Masters T10

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.