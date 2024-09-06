NATIONAL

Pervaiz Elahi meets Ch Shujaat, agree to repair broken family relations

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The long-standing tensions between Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have eased following a meeting between the two leaders, reportedly facilitated by Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain.

According to media reports quoting family sources, Wajahat convinced Pervaiz Elahi to visit his elder cousin Chaudhry Shujaat. During the meeting, the two exchanged grievances but agreed to resolve personal and family matters through dialogue.

The meeting focused solely on improving family relations, with both sides avoiding any political discussions, the report claimed.

Cracks in the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) ranks first appeared in March 2022 around the time of a no-confidence motion against former premier Imran Khan after Elahi threw weight behind the PTI camp, while Shujaat Hussain joined the then-opposition led by PDM parties.

The discord – triggered by Elahi’s decision to throw weight behind PTI against the PDM government – had split the PML-Q into two camps.

