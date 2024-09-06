IHC warns Adiala Jail officials against denying access to Imran’s lawyers

Justice Ejaz Ishaq Khan issues notice to Jail admin to appear at next hearing to explain their actions

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) warned Adiala Jail authorities that it would move the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) trial of Imran Khan to another location if his lawyers continued to be denied access.

Justice Ejaz Ishaq Khan issued the warning after Imran’s legal team, led by Chaudhry Faisal Hussain, reported they had been blocked from attending two hearings on August 29 and September 2.

“If Adiala Jail authorities do not allow lawyers to represent their client… this Court will move the court from the jail to another premises under the direct sight of this court,” the judge warned.

The IHC also issued notices to the superintendent and deputy superintendent of Adiala Jail, instructing them to be present at the next hearing to explain their actions.

The court stated, “In case they are not present… this Court will proceed on the basis that the allegations in the petition are correct.”

Imran’s legal team argued that the denial of access violated his fundamental right to legal representation, regardless of whether the trial was held in jail.

The IHC echoed these concerns, describing them as a serious matter that impacted the right to justice.

The court further ordered that any evidence recorded in the trial without the presence of Imran’s legal team would be deemed insignificant.

The case hearing is adjourned until September 9.