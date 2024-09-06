Will prefer death to bowing to modern-day Yazid: Imran

Former PM says decision-makers lack wisdom and are leading the country towards turmoil

RAWALPINDI: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated his resolve to resist the “forces of tyranny,” even if it means dying in prison, saying he would prefer death in prison to bowing to the modern-day Yazid.

“I am being told to explain how I dared to stand up to the powerful, but let me make it clear that I would rather die in prison than bow to the modern-day Yazid,” PTI founder Imran said in informal talks with media men at Adiala Jail.

The PTI founder said the country was on the brink of revolution, suggesting that the result of the February 8, elections should have been a wake-up call for those in power.

Criticising the country’s decision-makers, he claimed they lacked wisdom and were leading the country into turmoil.

He also expressed his concerns about the state of Pakistani cricket, describing recent developments, including Bangladesh’s win over Pakistan, as disastrous.

He accused the authorities of making decisions without accountability and prioritizing personal interests.

Further on, he condemned the treatment of his wife, Bushra Bibi, who has been in jail for seven months, claiming it was a means to teach him a lesson for standing up to the powerful.

The former prime minister also commented on the ongoing crisis in Balochistan, calling for local body elections instead of appointing figureheads as a solution to the province’s issues.

He criticised the allocation of resources, arguing that money intended for the province rarely reaches those in need.

Additionally, he called for dialogue to address the issue of terrorism, arguing that solutions should involve intelligence, dialogue, and, if necessary, military operations.

He questioned why the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is blamed for his policies while the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) operates under similar conditions without accountability.

During the conversation, journalists raised concerns about a statement made by Imran’s sister, Aleema Khan, accusing several reporters of ties to intelligence agencies.

The PTI founder assured them he would address the matter with her, reaffirming his trust in the reporters.