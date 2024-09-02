Six Adiala Jail staff arrested for aiding Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI: Six more jail staff members, including three women, have been arrested at Adiala Jail for allegedly aiding former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated there.

The detained staff members include a sweeper, two lady wardens, and three CCTV monitoring personnel. Security officials have confiscated their mobile phones as part of the ongoing investigation. Sources revealed that some female staffers were involved in exchanging messages between Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan.

Earlier, former Adiala Jail Deputy Superintendent Zafar Iqbal was detained on August 13 for questioning about his involvement in aiding Imran Khan during his imprisonment. Iqbal has since been released, but the investigation continues.

In the midst of this scrutiny, a brawl erupted in the jail on Monday, resulting in one inmate being injured after being attacked with a sharp cutter.

A case has been registered against the accused inmate, identified as Imran Atish, and the incident has been reported to Sadar Baironi Police Station. The injured inmate is currently receiving medical treatment.