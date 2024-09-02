Karachi board’s matric results cause chaos with fluctuating scores

KARACHI: The Karachi Board’s hasty release of matric exam results on Monday has left students in distress, as fluctuating marks on the Board’s website have caused confusion and frustration.

Students reported that their scores changed drastically within minutes. For instance, one student initially saw 715 marks, which later dropped to zero upon rechecking. Another student with 700 marks was suddenly marked as failed, while a student who initially scored 423 marks was declared passed.

The results, originally scheduled for release in July, were delayed until the Department of Boards and Universities issued an ultimatum, ordering the Karachi Board to release them by August 30.

This led to a rushed publication of the results under the supervision of the acting Controller of Examinations.

The inconsistencies in the online results have left students anxious, with many expressing frustration over the constantly changing scores. Despite the widespread confusion, the Board has not taken any action to address the issue, leaving matric students in limbo regarding their final grades.