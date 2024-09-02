Police thwart terrorist attack on Mianwali checkpost, launch search operation

MIANWALI: Police successfully repelled an attack by Khawarij terrorists on the Qabul Khel Checkpost in Mianwali’s Isa Khel area late Sunday night, forcing the assailants to flee after an effective counter-operation.

A Punjab Police spokesperson stated that 12 to 14 terrorists launched the attack using rockets and hand grenades, resulting in two officers sustaining minor injuries. Despite the nighttime assault, the police personnel stationed at the checkpost were on high alert and retaliated with heavy gunfire, driving the attackers into retreat.

Following the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Mianwali, Akhtar Farooq, arrived at the scene to commend the officers’ bravery. The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Isa Khel and Station House Officer (SHO) also rushed to the checkpost with additional forces.

A search operation has been launched to capture the fleeing terrorists, who are believed to have suffered significant losses during the skirmish. This marks the ninth terrorist attack on Punjab Police in recent months that has been successfully thwarted.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar praised the Qabul Khel checkpost officers for their courage and emphasized that police will continue to stand as a strong defense against terrorists at inter-provincial border posts.