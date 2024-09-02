NATIONAL

KP govt moves to remove Mashal Yousafzai as social welfare adviser

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has moved to remove Mashal Yousafzai from her role as Adviser on Social Welfare and replace her with Member KP Assembly Qasim Ali Shah.

A summary for her denotification was sent to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday.

Sources revealed that the decision to remove Yousafzai was based on recommendations from senior leadership, who were reportedly dissatisfied with her performance.

Concerns were raised over her spending more time in Islamabad than Peshawar, which questioned her commitment to the position.

The summary for her removal has already been received by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, with the transition of responsibilities to Qasim Ali Shah expected soon.

