FIA’s Interpol arrests proclaimed offender from Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Interpol has successfully arrested a proclaimed offender from Saudi Arabia, enhancing its track record of capturing fugitives.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the accused, identified only as Jaro, was wanted by Punjab police for a murder that took place in 2022.

A Red Notice had been issued for his arrest, and he was subsequently handed over to Punjab police by FIA Islamabad Immigration.

In a related operation, FIA Interpol also apprehended another wanted criminal, Usman Sikander, from Oman. Sikander, involved in several serious offenses including murder, had been evading capture since 2022.

After the issuance of a Red Notice, he was captured and brought back to Karachi.

He will be handed over to Punjab Police for further investigation.

These arrests are part of a larger effort by the Federal Investigation Agency’s National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol in Pakistan, which has captured 66 individuals over the past six months.

These suspects were wanted for a variety of serious offenses across different countries, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping, and corruption.

The Red Notices issued by FIA-NCB Interpol Pakistan have been instrumental in these apprehensions, demonstrating the agency’s commitment to combating crime and ensuring justice.